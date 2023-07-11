Wabtec and the union representing about 1,400 striking workers returned to the bargaining table Tuesday — but there is still no new contract.

It was the second negotiating session since the strike began on June 22.

A statement on Wabtec’s website claims both parties remain far apart on key issues – including wages and benefits. The two sides are scheduled to resume talks again on Friday, July 14.

Previously, the last time Wabtec and union workers negotiated before Tuesday was Thursday, July 7. It was the first time the two sides met since union workers walked off the job on June 22.