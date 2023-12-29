Things look okay for any local travel plans you may have for this holiday weekend. Weather systems will be moving through the area, setting off some wet snow or rain at times. Overall, though, no serious storms expected. You will want to just watch the roadways Sunday night if you are traveling to any holiday parties. May get some slick spots as temperatures flirt with freezing and some light precipitation expected. Complete details at www.yourerie.com/weather.
