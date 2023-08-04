A sailboat is making a stop in Erie as the crew continues spreading their message of peace.

Helen Jaccard, the project manager for the Golden Rule Sailboat, said they are continuing to inform people the benefits of eliminating nuclear weapons from the planet.

Jaccard said the golden rule is “Do not bomb others as you would not want others to bomb you.”

She added the world has gone from 80,000 nuclear weapons to 13,000 weapons today and she is confident that the complete elimination of nuclear bombs is possible.

“If something gets started, we don’t know if it can be stopped. We need to take action now to say, ‘You know, nuclear weapons cannot be the cornerstone of the U.S. National Defense.’ All of the leaders of nuclear-armed nations have said a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. We need to emphasize that,” said Helen Jaccard, Veterans for Peace Golden Rule Sailboat for Peace project manager.

The project manager said their mission has been spread to the Hawaiian Islands, Minneapolis, Florida and even Cuba.