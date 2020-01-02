No more penalty for lack of health care coverage during tax season

Believe it or not, tax season is already upon us for the year 2019.

Tax experts want to let you know there is no longer a penalty for lack of health insurance coverage.

In years past, those who chose to forego health insurance would receive a tax penalty as part of the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act.

“For instance, if you were a single person, last year the penalty was $6.95. That has been eliminated, so if you don’t have the proper health coverage you will not be penalized the $6.95,” said Jason Williams, Liberty Tax Service.

The 1095 C form has been eliminated altogether. Williams also says the only other noteworthy change is an increase in the standard deduction.