No Preakness wagering at Presque Isle Downs

Bad news for gamblers hoping to wager on Saturday’s Preakness at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

The Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico Race Course, is no longer permitting Presque Isle Downs customers to wager on their racetracks as well as racetracks they represent through a cooperative.

Presque Isle Downs & Casino GM Kevin O’Sullivans said, “We’re disappointed and frustrated by their unnecessary tactics, which were unreasonable and intentional last-minute demands in an attempt to leverage Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. The Stronach Group has withdrawn wagering rights to all of their tracks and third-party content because Churchill Downs Incorporated, which now owns Presque Isle, has taken a stance to not allow additional computer-assisted bettors represented by Elite Turf Club into our betting pools.”

O’Sullivan does have some advice for those wanting to wager on the Preakness. “Our online partner site, TwinSpires.com, is able to accept wagers on those tracks, including the Preakness, and we’re recommending them to sign up there to wager,” stated O’Sullivan.