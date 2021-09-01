No Purple Martins in Erie this year; roost moves up the coast into NY

This year, people will not be able to see the thousands of Purple Martin birds that usually roost on the shores of Presque Isle.

The birds roost as they prepare to head south for the winter.

Through weather radar, the Purple Martin Conservation Association found out the birds are now roosting 25 miles away in the Westfield, New York area.

“Chances are something happened when the roost was being formed, and those first few influential birds, they ended up being across the border in New York and they started to collect from there. It’s like magnetism,” said Joe Siegrist, Purple Martin Conservation Association.

According to the Purple Martin Conservation Association, the roost is currently on private property, so there will be no watching events held this year.

Siegrist says Purple Martins are important to the environment because they eat a quarter of a trillion insects in a year. He says he hopes next year the roost returns to the bay.

