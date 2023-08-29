An Erie man is recalling his experience with Lyme disease as the summer season generally brings more tick bites.

Lyme disease is spread by deer ticks that are often small during the summer season.

“People can get bit by a tick anywhere that there’s kind of brush. If there’s leaf litter, the ticks will like to stay there and they just crawl up to the edge of the brush or the grass and kind of reach out and will attach to you as you walk along,” said Breanna Adams, director of environmental health for the Erie County Department of Health.

Adams added that Lyme disease can present symptoms that can last longer in some people.

“Kind of flu-like symptoms at first so it could be achy joints, fever or fatigue. Some people get a bullseye rash, but in some people, it will linger — it can hang on for several years or months,” Adams continued.

One Erie man recalled his experience with Lyme disease as he said his first experience was in the 1980s before it was well-known.

“I got the bullseye rashes and I’ve been infected at least a couple times since then with bullseye rashes, but this last time, I showed no symptoms except for my knees — they started swelling,” said Jerry McWilliams, Erie resident.

He said luckily, he has not experienced long-term effects from the disease.

“I’m doing okay now. Sometimes there are long-term effects with Lyme disease and this was last year. Now, I’m getting around fairly well and my knees feel pretty good, and I’m not in any hurry to have surgery or anything at this point,” McWilliams added.

Adams said there are ways to protect yourself against tick bites and Lyme disease.

“The best way to prevent Lyme disease is to prevent tick bites, so that’s wearing high socks as you’re going out and wearing a repellent. But if you do see a tick, just remove it with tweezers as close to your skin and pull it right out. That’s your second-best defense,” Adams said.

When checking your clothes for ticks, McWilliams recommended checking clothing with elastic waistbands because ticks often bite in those areas due to the restriction.