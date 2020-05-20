1  of  2
No ruling made in lawsuit between Erie County Health Department and Erie Fraternal Order of Police

There has been no decision made in the lawsuit between two Erie Fraternal Order of Police unions and the Erie County Health Department.

Judge John Mead was expected to make a decision in the lawsuit.

The unions are asking the health department to provide the 911 dispatch center with the names and addresses of positive COVID-19 patients. They are arguing that by not providing that information creates a greater risk for the county.

Currently, the Erie County Health Department list the addresses, but not the names.

