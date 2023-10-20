It’s “no sale” Friday for a building that served as Erie’s Central Fire House for decades.

The former fire station in the 100 block of West 12th Street was one of two parcels up for sale during a live and online auction.

However according to the auctioneers, there were no bids that met the minimum upon confirmation.

The building, constructed in 1931, was most recently the site of a sign shop on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.

There’s no word on what the current owner plans to do next.