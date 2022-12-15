Children in the Erie community are receiving a little extra this holiday season, thanks to a donation from the City of Erie Police Department.

Erie Police raised money last month for a fundraising event they call “No Shave November.”

On Thursday, they presented two checks, one to the Shiners Children’s Erie Hospital, and another to the Police Athletic League. Both organizations received $2,000 to benefit children in the Erie community.

One representative from Shiners explained the kind of impact this donation has for children in the area.

“The ‘No Shave November’ that the Erie Police Department puts on every year and chooses to support Shriners Children’s Erie means so much to us. We’re very grateful for the support. This year was the highest donation in the past five years, so that money’s going to really help a lot of kids receive orthopedic treatment this holiday season and well into next year as well,” said David Schumacher, development officer, Shriners Children’s Erie.

The Police Athletic League will use the funds to reach more children in Erie.