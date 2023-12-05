After Erie County Council approved a version of the 2024 budget last week, County Executive Brenton Davis is responding.

After the council’s initial approval, the budget went back to Davis for review.

Davis said he has continued to reduce many expenses and revenues while also making vetoes. Their decisions, Davis said, have been extremely difficult.

“We’ve seen administration after administration after administration kick different cans down the road. In my administration, I have stood squarely in front of those issues. We make no excuses, we just put forward sound, fiscal policy and stand in front of the issues, and this is one of them. I refuse to kick the can down the road. We need to address these issues where we are now currently to stabilize the budget in the future,” said Davis.

Davis continues to stand by the opinion that economic development in Erie County will prevent significant tax hikes in the future.