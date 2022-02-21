No timeline given for reopening of Kohl’s

A spokesperson for Kohl’s stated that there is no set date yet as to when the Summit Township department store will reopen.

The store has been closed since February 11th when what the company calls a “partial roof collapse” damaged the building.

Spokesperson Carolyn Lang said that the company is working with safety officers locally to ensure that the roof will be secure.

Until then the store will be closed until repairs are made.

No additional details have been shared at this time.

