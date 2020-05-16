No violations found at Twinbrook Healthcare after investigation

State Representative Pat Harkins said that a State Health Department investigation found no violations at Twinbrook Healthcare in Lawrence Park.

Last month, Harkins called for an investigation after receiving multiple complaints about the condition of the nursing home.

Department of Health officials made an unannounced visit to the facility in late April. The investigation found that Twinbrook was following all of the state requirements.

“It’s an open case to me and I won’t let it go, especially in these times when there are people in the home that can’t have visitors,” said Harkins.

Last month Twinbrook had plans to convert the facility into a COVID-19 service unit.

After concerns were expressed for the safety of the community, the plan was dropped.