Noe’ Noonan School of Cosmetology opens its doors in Fairview

The first female-owned cosmetology school in Erie’s history is set to open its doors.

On Friday night, Noe’ Noonan School of Cosmetology held its grand opening on West Ridge Road.

The new business caters to current cosmetology students as well as current professionals. They will offer ongoing education and refresher courses.

“We are here to give anybody who is interested in the beauty industry all of the tools they need to be able to do that, to start with good foundation of education and have the best educators to them, the best products at their fingertips.” said Kayla Noonan, Noe’ Noonan School of Cosmetology Owner.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

They are starting their first class next Tuesday.