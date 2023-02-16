Several offices are up for reelection in the upcoming primaries.

Nomination petitions are now readily available. Signatures for the petitions have started the circulation process and must be submitted to the elections office by March 7.

Candidates are entitled to a free list from the elections office with qualified electors in their district to ensure signatures are from registered voters.

While papers can still be picked up in the courthouse, the elections office has started a new way to obtain petitions.

“Traditionally, you had to come to our office to get your petitions. We want to make it a little bit easier on anyone who might have to work during the day, so now you can go online and print the petition but you still have to circulate it to get your signatures,” said Tonia Fernandez, director of elections.

Those who print from the website must print it double-sided on white paper.