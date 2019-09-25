Nominations now open for Golden Apple Awards

Tonight marks the launch of our 29th season of the Jet 24, Edinboro University Golden Apple Report. You can watch it every Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Lou Baxter tells us NOW is the time to nominate your favorite teacher for the honor.

The 2019/2020 school year marks the 29th season for the Jet 24/E.U. Golden Apple Awards. For teachers receiving the award, it goes above and beyond the classroom surprise.

For the next 32 weeks, the crew from E.U. and Jet 24 will travel to schools across Erie County, bringing you stories of inspiration and dedication from the teachers nominated by their students.

Nominate your favorite teacher for a Golden Apple Award by heading to the Golden Apple Section of our website, and maybe we’ll see you in the classroom this year.