It was a night to honor people working to preserve some of Erie County’s most historic sites.
Preservation Erie held its 11th annual “Greater Erie Awards” at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology. Winners were honored in the categories of preservation excellence, adaptive reuse, design excellence also education and advocacy.
They recognized the best projects of the past year to 18 months, many of them are done by building owners who respect the past.
“So, we really have developed this program to acknowledge the people, the businesses that are caring for these historic places for the benefit of the entire community,” said Melinda Meyer, President of Preservation Erie.
The list of tonight’s winners includes:
Preservation Excellence
- Joe Hilbert– for the restoration of 1005 West 26th Street
- Montessori Regional Charter School– for the reconstruction of the front entrance at 2549 West 8th Street
- Nanci Haibach– for the Elsie Greer House at 45 Park Street in North East
Adaptive Reuse
- Grounded Printshop– for the reuse of 1902 Cherry Street
- Andy Sissini– for the reuse of the former Griswold Post Office at Griswold Plaza
Design Excellence
- Richford Arms- for their new addition at 515 State Street
Education and Advocacy
- Downtown Girard– for listing the Girard Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places
- MaryJane Koenig– for her lifetime commitment to the preservation of local history
- Kevin Johnson– for documenting the Howell/Ford underground Railroad Station
- Pennsylvania Archaeological Shipwreck Survey Team (PASST)– for the identification and documentation of Erie Shipwrecks
- Erie Cemetery Association– for the creation of the Erie Cemetery Foundation and tour series