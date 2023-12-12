As more families are in need this holiday season, local organizations are in need of more volunteers.

“I’ve been doing this for more than 20 years now, and I tell people ‘Yes it’s wonderful if you can put $5, $10, $20 into the kettle, but if you give me two hours, you’re going to make a whole lot more than that,’ and that will go so much further,” said Captain Denise Martin of the Salvation Army Erie Corps.

Martin said they’re in need of volunteers for their Red Kettles, which raises money for the Salvation Army.

“We had a lot more volunteers and workers prior to COVID, but since then it’s kind of dropped down and a lot of people have determined they don’t want to come back.”

She said they’ve only reached 33% of their goal this year.

“Our goal is $130,000 and that $130K is a minimum of what we need to be able to keep our programs going,” said Martin.

The Salvation Army isn’t alone. The Second Harvest Food Bank needs both volunteers and monetary donations.

“We’re always in need of volunteers, whether it be a packing shift here at the food bank or at one of our events throughout the year,” said Breanna Watts, director of development at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Watts said they’re currently raising funds for their holiday meal program which will feed more than 2,000 local families.

She added this is an important initiative this time of year.

“People have to make a difficult decision between buying presents for their families or buying medicine for their families. We want to take one of those concerns away from them so that they can have a wonderous joyful holiday season with their family,” said Watts.