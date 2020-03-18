Nonessential businesses closed on Saint Patrick’s Day

On Saint Patrick’s Day the bars and restaurants across Erie would be seeing packed rooms as folks are out celebrating.

Today however that is not the case as all nonessential businesses were shutdown.

Today State street is seeing little to no green as all nonessential businessers were shut down to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Outside of sullivan’s Pub we found these two people, A Youtuber by the name of Rosa’s Fashion Beauty and her daughter.

Rosa said she remembers the day’s when she would go out for Saint Patrick’s Day and Sullivan’s would be packed.

Today she said she wanted to dress up with her daughter and take pictures outside of the Irish pub to keep the spirit alive.

“Green eggs and ham was always a big hit, so we are sad it’s closed, but we’re here to just take pictures and show my Youtube family what it’s like in Erie,” said Rosa’s Beauty Fashion, Youtuber.

As far now County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is shutting down the restaurants and bars for at least two weeks.

During that time, everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing.