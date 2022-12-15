On the afternoon of Feb. 20, 2022, a 16-year-old allegedly fired several gunshots from a vehicle window at two people, police say. The result was a bullet crashing through Holy Trinity Catholic Church’s stained glass window.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three nonprofit groups in Erie are set to receive state funding to support security projects.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Erie will receive $15,000, the Multicultural Community Resource Center will receive $42,500, and Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Parish will receive $24,250.

The local funding is part of a $3.9-million funding package that will support security projects at 93 churches, synagogues and other nonprofit organizations that are frequently targeted by hate crimes.

“While it’s a shame this has been necessary, I’m proud to have secured nearly $20 million over the past three years to protect Pennsylvania’s diverse and vulnerable communities from hate-driven violence,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “I look forward to the day when the goodness of humanity prevails.”

Warren County’s Camp Stone, a Jewish summer camp near Sugar Grove, also received a $75,000 grant.

The grants are part of House Bill 859 that was signed into law in November 2019, a year after the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting. The funding is through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Awarded grants ranged from $5,000 to $150,000. The security projects could include safety and security planning, safety and security equipment and technology, training, building upgrades, and vulnerability and threat assessments.