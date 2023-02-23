(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A nonprofit manager is wanted to maintain the Erie Harbor North Pier Lighthouse.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced Thursday it is looking for a new steward for the Erie Lighthouse to manage and maintain it.

The lighthouse — which was established in 1940 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2022 — is 35 feet tall, with a three-story steel tower and hexagon lantern surrounded by an open air gallery.

Interested nonprofits are encouraged to apply to manage and maintain the lighthouse, which still serves as an active aid to navigation.

Visit disposal.gsa.gov for more information on the Erie Harbor North Pier Lighthouse.