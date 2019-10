The company Ampex Brands held its Second Annual Day of Giving this afternoon. They do this throughout their 500 restaurants in cities across the country.

At the event, KFC provided hot and fresh meals to nonprofit organizations. 250 meals were delivered to the Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen.

Their goal is to help as many nonprofit organizations as possible.

Tomorrow, 300 meals will be served to the Erie City Mission and 40 meals to SafeNet. On Thursday, 50 meals will be served to the Upper Room.