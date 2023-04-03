Round two of the public hearings for the 2023 fiscal year and planning took place Monday morning where local nonprofits made their case for grant funding.

The public hearings are meant to engage the community and allow public comment on the proposed activities. The non-profits present during the hearing came before city officials and make a plea for grant funding for their organization while also participating in the open application process.

The chief executive officer of one nonprofit said if funding is received, it will go towards their services like the self-sufficiency program.

“The community work that we’ve been doing for over 50 years now, part of it involves providing rent — sometimes mortgage assistance. Really, we want to provide safe housing to individuals. We feel that that’s one of the basic needs so we do it well. The work is provided at no cost to those that come to the center, so we use public support as well as government funds to allow us to do that work,” said David Gonzalez, chief executive officer, St. Martin Center.

Gonzalez said their next steps involve waiting to find out if they are applicable to receive the funding.