The former site of Molly Brannigan’s will soon become a noodle restaurant and bubble tea spot.

The owner of this new restaurant, called “I Love Noods,” also owns Royal Chopstix on West Lake Road.

Erie native, Jenny Lin, said she’s excited to bring a variety of Asian noodle dishes to downtown Erie.

Lin said she plans on keeping the original bar, and plans on using that area to serve bubble tea drinks.

“I’m excited for myself also, to bring in a new cuisine to Erie which is very authentic. Normally people have to, like a lot of Asians have to travel out of town — Cleveland, Buffalo or Pittsburgh — to get [it], so I hope they will like it,” said Lin.

Lin said they plan to open the restaurant early next year.