Updated parking restrictions are set to take place in the City of Erie starting on Monday.

This means that metered parking will pick back up, but 20 minute complimentary curbside parking inside pick-up areas for local restaurants will continue through May.

Odd/Even and day of the week parking will also be in effect.

Daily street parking is available and drivers are encouraged to use the Meter EZ parking app. Erie Police will continue ticketing any and all violations as well as booting cars.