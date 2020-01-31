North Coast Air president Greg Hayes kicks off campaign for State Representative

The election season continues to grow new challengers as the Pennsylvania primary election approaches.

Republican Greg Hayes has decided to make a move for Pennsyvalnia’s third legislative seat currently held by democrat Ryan Bizzarro. The North Coast Air president kicking off his campaign tonight at the Bel-Aire as supporters gathered.

Hayes is focusing on issues like the standalone community college, addressing the need for more good paying jobs and getting the region moving.

“The people of Erie and our entire district, they deserve something that’s really going to spark the economy. As to what’s going on here right now, some of the country is doing very well, as what we’ve seen over the years, there’s a lot more work to do.” Hayes said.