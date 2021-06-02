North Coast Flight School is taking sign ups for Summer Youth Aero Academy Program

North Coast Flight School is taking sign ups for their Summer Youth Aero Academy Program.

The aviation programs will start on June 14th and are open to students as young as eight years old.

The Aero Academy sessions will run through August 8th.

President of the Northcoast Flight School said there are still spots available for those 16 and younger.

“It’s doing quite well. It’s the idea of getting a child while they’re still excited about something like aviation for a career. It gets them involved in it. It gets them involved early,” said Greg Hayes, President of North Coast Flight School.

