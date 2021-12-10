North Coast Flight School moves to new location in Meadville

After more than 15 years, the North Coast Flight school has changed their location. Another flight school has opened next to the Erie International Airport.

The North Coast Flight School is no longer adjacent to the Erie International Airport after more than 15 years. The school has moved to Meadville near the Port Meadville Airport.

The CEO of North Coast Flight School says he was looking into ways to expand the facility and the lease at the Asbury Road location was not renewed.

“Between the previous landlord and myself, they just did not want to renew the lease after that many years. So, we kind of moved on.” said Greg Hayes, CEO of North Coast Flight School.

Hayes says the location change will not impact the classes that the school offers.

“Our flight training program, our Edinboro University program, all of which are down here now and we’ve had nothing but blessings from Edinboro.” Hayes said.

The owner of a new flight school next to the Erie International Airport says there are still opportunities for students in the area to learn to fly.

“We have a ton of now students. Even this month, we signed up five new ones. We have students soloing, so going up and flying for the first time by themselves. We had two of three of those this month. Next Friday, we’ve got a student taking his exam to officially become a private pilot.” said James Moelk, Co-Owner of Fundamentals Flight Training.

Fundamental Flight School prepares students who may be pursuing a career in aviation.

“We provide that level of training to get them to that point and increasing the capacity here in the airfield.” Moelk said.

The owners of Fundamental Flight Training say they’re excited to serve the Erie community on Asbury Road.

