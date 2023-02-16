Thousands of residents in eastern Ohio are left unsure about the safety of their water supply, but a local North East business owner is lending a helping hand.

The eastern Ohio train derailment has left thousands of residents without clean drinking water.

Many residents said they don’t know where to go to receive assistance and answers.

“I’ve reached out to the EPA; I’ve reached out to the department of agriculture. I’ve reached out to the county. I’ve reached out to every number that I can think of. I’ve reached out to local feed mills to see if they could point me in the right direction of someone to help with the water situation, nobody has any answers,” said Linda Murphy, an Ohio resident.

Linda Murphy and her husband are receiving nearly 600 gallons of clean water from a North East business owner.

She said they have been struggling to provide clean water for their horses.

“This is amazing, and I’ll be able to rest so much easier knowing that my animals are drinking good water,” Linda Murphy went on to say.

Murphy said she’s grateful for the help, but she’s disappointed the community isn’t receiving support from government agencies.

“It shouldn’t be up to them. It shouldn’t be up to a businessman that’s taking time out of his day, you know he’s got payroll to make. There should be somebody else with these agencies that can put something like this together to be able to take care of the community,” said Russell Murphy, Linda Murphy’s husband.

The owner of Mobilia Fruit Farm said he felt it was important to help. He said an unfortunate environmental crisis like this one could happen anywhere.

“You do this because someday we may be in a time of need. We have to realize, you know we have three railroad tracks running through all of our residences too, and we just pray nothing ever happens, we pray that everybody’s cautious on trains and trucks, because we haul a lot of hazardous materials through our community too,” said Nick Mobilia, Owner of Mobilia Fruit Farm.

The Murphy’s said they hope to learn more about the chemicals that were being transported, and are concerned for their safety.