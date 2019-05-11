North East businesses react to roar on the shore coming to Lake Erie Speedway

North East is a town known for it’s grapes, wineries, and cherry festival, will now also be known for “Roar On The Shore”. Haylee Przewrocki is a waitress at Micheal’s Pizzeria. She’s looking forward to it. “I think it would be good for North East,” said Przewrocki.

Skunk and Goat Tavern is packed on weekends. They know how to be ready for large crowds. The team there says don’t worry about the drive from Erie to North East. “It’s a beautiful drive,” said Lewis.

Each year bikers take part in a Poker Run at all the different wineries. Laurie Boettcher owns Arundel Winery. She says she’s excited about roar coming to her town. “As soon as I found out I texted a couple of my partners,” said Boettcher.

The roar to the vineyards poker run will have 6 winery tours with wine tastings and cash prizes.