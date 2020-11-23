North East church gives back with drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner distribution

One North East church is making sure residents don’t go without a meal this holiday season.

Samiar Nefzi was live at Praise Cathedral Church of God with more.

We have entered the season of giving and it couldn’t be more true at Praise Cathedral Church of God in North East.

As many places are hosting Thanksgiving meal distributions, the folks here are hosting a COVID-19 friendly, drive-thru style event.

It’s all being pulled off thanks to parishioners who volunteered time to help out. Overall they have 375 meals prepared to give out to those in the community 55 and older.

The distribution is taking place in North East just off of Route 89 and will be going on from 1 until 3 p.m. today.