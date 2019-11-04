North East church hosts free winter clothing giveaway

It’s all about preparing for the winter weather and bundling up.

Community members gathered at North East’s First Presbyterian Church on Sunday for a free clothing giveaway.

Hundreds of items from shoes, jackets, pants, and sweaters were donated by parishioners of the church.

The event gives people the opportunity to pick out some free clothing as the winter season approaches.

“For our town, for those folks in an area that the economy struggles a little bit, this really relieves a good bit of the needs economically for them,” said Gregg Townsend, Pastor, First Presbyterian Church of North East.

People also had the chance to take part in a free lunch after picking out clothes.