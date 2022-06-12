One community favorite held in North East known as Gibson Days, made it’s return this weekend after a two year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers told us that they are off to a great start for their first weekend back as they are seeing more vendors and more people returning to buy local.

It feels like everything is back to normal for vendors at Gibson Park on Sunday.

They were busy setting up their tables and products while welcoming people to their tent for the first weekend back since 2019 because of COVID-19.

Glen Seymore has been displaying his wife’s floral art since the beginning when Gibson Days began in the 1990’s.

“Well it all started as a little fundraiser at the time, and it’s gradually just to be around people,” said Glen Seymore, Vendor.

From jewelry, clothing, ceramics, food, and more, there was a lot to choose from, especially since there are more than double the number of vendors to buy from.

“We have about 30 vendors here and have almost 80. So we actually have this year so people definitely have a crafting, and doing things during the pandemic that brought them out this year,” said Renee Triana, Event Organizer for Gibson Day.

Vendors said that they are excited that Gibson Days are back after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“The Gibson Days event two years ago we were really happy with it and kind of disappointed it didn’t happen because of COVID restrictions, but really happy it happened this year,” said Scott Schultz, President of Sweetrock Spa.

For others, it was their first time at the event. One participant was showing her colorful mosaics.

“The turnout yesterday was really good, and we are really having really good sales. So hopefully the sales today will be even better,” said Ellen Fischer, Ma’s Mosaics.