North East community prepares for 74th annual North East Firemen’s Cherry Festival

Preparations are underway in North East for the annual North East Firemen’s Cherry Festival.

This is the 74th year for the festival that benefits the North East Fire Department.

There will be amusement rides, games, the crowning of the Cherry Queen, a parade on Saturday and of course lots of delicious food including cherry pie.

The festival runs from Tuesday July 9, through Saturday July 13, 2019 at Heard Park in North East.

For more information on the event you can visit their website at https://www.necherryfestival.com/ or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/necherryfestival.