North East Community reacts to the sale of Mercyhurst North East campus

Mercyhurst University’s North East campus has been sold to one Baltimore based company.

We spoke with North East community leaders about this investment.

Business owners and local leaders said that they are excited about the potential business this investment will bring to the region.

The former North East campus of one local university has been sold to Blue Ocean, a Baltimore based property investment company.

Mercyhurst University sold the campus to the same company responsible for the Spire Institute Sports Complex located in Geneva, Ohio.

Borough officials welcome the company’s investment in the North East community.

“This is the cornerstone of all the new development that we’re talking about in the community, and we’re just beyond thrilled that Mercyhurst has done a fantastic job finding the next suitor to come in and takeover. The Ehrendelf Companies are going to be tremendous for this area,” said Patrick Gehrlein, North East Borough Manager.

This sale comes after the Erie County Board of Tax Assessment agreed to lower the value of the property.

Blue Ocean representatives released a video on Wednesday addressing their unofficial plans for the property which include hosting events at the historical chapel, and utilizing the 80 acres of land and sporting complexes.

“We’re really blessed to have visionaries on the other side of this that are really looking at it and saying we’re not just going to slap something up, put some paint on it and make it our own. We’re really looking at branding the next great investment in this region,” said Gehrlein.

The spokesperson from one North East restaurant said that the property owners are part of a new start for their community.

“Similar to Erie, North East is having its own little renaissance. New businesses are popping up. The Meatery next door is the perfect example of that,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

Lewis said that Red Letter Hospitality representatives welcome this kind of investment.

“For Mercyhurst to not sit vacant I mean that is a staple in our town for somebody to come and invest their time, their energy, finances, we’re just really looking forward to it and excited to continue to grow the town of North East,” said Lewis.