More changes to what’s become a controversial piece of real estate in North East as township supervisors approved a request from Granite Ridge to subdivide a portion of the property.

That request has some residents wondering what’s really going on and how subdividing the existing townhouses plays into the future of the property.

The future of Granite Ridge may be going in a different direction — at least part of it.

North East township supervisors approved a request to subdivide the site of existing townhouses into a separate parcel.

According to Frank Shunk, a North East Township supervisor, this has nothing to do with what’s become a heated debate over housing migrant children.

“The whole town has made it very aware what their feelings are if they were to try to do something like that in the middle of our town,” said Shunk.

The subdivision request was approved Monday.

Shunk claims there are many things Granite Ridge can do with the new parcel, such as selling it separately from the main property.

A key thing to remember is township supervisors are saying that nothing changes about the current zoning of the property.

“It’s all zoned R-2 suburban residential. A placement treatment facility is what that would be. It’s neither a conditional use or a permitted use in an R-2 district, so this plot plan and changing these property lines changes none of that,” Shunk added.

Bill Unger, the Granite Ridge property manager, explained the approval request saying:

“The subdivision request was initially made at the time of purchase and was approved by the township prior. There was a delay with the filing of the original request. Due to that delay, it needed to go through the process a second time unchanged. This recent approval was simply a formality.”

At the community town hall, the consideration of housing migrant children still isn’t out of the question, but other ideas for usage are being considered.