North East deli and pizza place reopens after being closed due to kitchen fire

A North East deli and pizza place reopens its doors several months after a kitchen fire.

Valone’s Brooklyn Grocery is once again open after a kitchen fire damaged the first floor restaurant area in the Fall of 2021.

Now the owner of Valone’s is off to a fresh start and the community is showing their support.

The former owner said while Valone’s was closed, the North East community came together to help however they could.

Valone and his daughter are excited about the number of customers to come through the doors already and they are appreciative of the community’s support.

“From the fire department from the fire day they were here through all the people that came in. We had a guy come down and just give her some money. Development I should say,” said Bob Valone, Former Owner of Valone’s Brooklyn Grocery.

Valone’s is looking to hire more kitchen staff to handle the number of daily orders.