North East doctor announces run for Congress against Mike Kelly

A North East man is looking for people to sign on for his candidacy in Congress.

Democrat Dr. Matthew Cady announcing his run for the seat currently held by republican Mike Kelly in Pennsylvania’s 16th District. During an event at the Erie Brewing Company in Harborcreek, Cady was asking residents to sign petitions to help get his name on the ballot.

Among the issues he is supporting are Medicare for all, tuition free higher education and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, among others.

“Mike Kelly is a money making machine, he’s in the pocket of the Koch Brothers, he’sin the pocket of the gas industry, he’s in the pocket of the military industrial complex, and he doesn’t stand for Erie values and Erie people in the least. We need to get him out of office.” Cady said.

Cady asks that those who are looking to help his campaign to go to cadyforcongress.com