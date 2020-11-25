North East Education Foundation wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

2020 has been a tough year. Every once in a while, a ray of light comes in to break through the darkness. That’s what one North East charity says happened when the Loving Giving Local crew came calling.

Donations are down across the board this year, for charities in all shapes and sizes.

That’s true for the North East Education Foundation, too, until the foundation received an unexpected surprise as the group’s name was drawn for the Loving Giving Local $250 award.

The timing was perfect coming at the end of a tough year.

“As you know, the holidays are coming with Thanksgiving. We will use these funds, maybe for food for our families, or maybe gifts for the holidays.” said Michele Hartzell, North East Superintendent.

The Loving Giving Local crew awards charities every week. However, the mission goes beyond that. It’s to remind people that, especially now, we can all do just a little bit more to pay it forward to help someone who can really use it.

“When you see someone in need, take the extra time to lend a lifting hand and just be there for someone and support them. The community that we live in is a great community.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will be able to help others thanks to the Loving Giving Local $250 award. You’ll have to tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.