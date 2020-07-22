North East Fire Department addresses radio issues

A local fire chief says there is poor emergency radio reception for first responders in eastern Erie County.

The new radio system was installed in October 2019.

North East Fire Department chief Dave Meehl says there has been issues of being out of range in North East.

Meehl adding the department understood there might be some early hiccups, but he says the poor reception continues. In February, a plan was developed to install a tower at the marina in North East as a temporary solution.

“Our concern is we are worried about communicating with ourselves and you know we don’t want anyone to get hurt or killed because of poor radio communications.” Meehl said.

The Erie County Director of Public Safety Management says the equipment for the temporary tower has been delivered and installed on a telecommunications trailer. He also says the reception issues should be resolved in the near future.