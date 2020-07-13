North East Fire Department holds 2020 Cherry Festival

The North East Fire Department is having a special 2020 firemen’s fundraiser that will take place this week.

In collaboration with Rusty Wheel Concessions and Catering, the need will be serving up Cherry Festival favorites from Tuesday July 14th through Friday July 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday July 18th from noon until 8 p.m.

Many people will be able to purchase sausages, subs, curly fries, straight fries, hot dogs, hamburgers and of course cherry pies.

The fundraiser will take place in Heard Park, the traditional home of the North East Firemen’s Cherry Festival with drive-thru only service.

Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted for payment. All necessary COVID-19 precautions will be followed.