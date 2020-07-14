North East Fire Department holds fundraising event in place of Cherry Festival

The North East Fire Department has announced its special 2020 firemen’s fundraiser that will be taking place during the week of the previously scheduled Cherry Festival.

Since the Cherry Festival has been postponed due to the pandemic, the North East Fire Department has been working diligently towards fundraising.

We headed over to Heard Park where said fundraising will be taking place.

The North East Fire Crew is still making a way to raise money, but they’re doing it differently this year.

The North East Fire Department is now collaborating with Rusty Wheel Concessions and Catering and will be serving up Cherry Festival favorites.

We spoke to a member of the fire crew as well as the executive director of the North East Chamber about this event.

This event will be taking place on July 14th through July 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will also be taking place on Saturday July 18th from noon to 8 p.m.

The fundraiser is a drive thru only type of service. Many people will be able to purchase sausage subs, curly fries, straight fries, hot dogs, hamburgers and cherry pies.

The fundraiser will take place at Heard Park. All necessary COVID-19 precautions will be followed during this event.

For more information about this fundraising event click here.