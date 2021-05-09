North East Fire Department seeks to regain better radio signal for firefighters

North East Fire Department is doing all they can to regain better radio signal for the firefighters.

According to the fire chief, the new radio system that was installed in 2019 has a weak signal that doesn’t even connect in some areas.

Radio signals are important to make sure firefighters can communicate with their team during shifts or in an event inside a burning building.

“We feel like this is going to jeopardize us and members and families in the community. Push comes to shove we are going to fight hard for this because we want it where it’s supposed to be so nobody gets hurt,” said David Meehl, Fire Chief of North East Fire Department.

Meehl has also discussed this with the Erie County Executive and government officials. No announcement has been made yet about a meeting.