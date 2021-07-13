The North East Firemen’s Cherry Festival returns as a drive thru event for the second year.

The festival began this evening at 5 p.m. with a menu including all the favorites.

Those favorites includes the sausage sandwiches, curly fries, and of course the famous cherry pies.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the North East Fire Departments.

The festival is taking place in the usual spot in heard park on North Main Street.

The hours of the festival are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

