North East First Presbyterian Church to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A church in North East is helping to increase COVID-19 vaccine access for people in that part of the county.

There has long been a demand for vaccine availability in the rural areas of Erie County. Now, a clinic outside the city is planned. It happens this coming Monday in North East.

“We think that the church should be really hospitable and caring for the community, and we love people and we want them to be protected and to be healthy.” said Greg Townsend, Pastor of First Presbyterian.

Townsend says the First Presbyterian Church in North East will host a vaccine clinic on May 3rd.

“Making access to the vaccine as easy as possible. We contacted folks at Allegheny Health Network and Saint Vincent. They were so good to work with us and kind of help pull this event off.” Townsend said.

Allegheny Health Network and First Presbyterian Church are working together. Townsend says this partnership demonstrates their commitment to serve the community.

“People bring canned goods and dry goods in one hand right along with the Bible in the other to church on Sunday, or they bring in clothing too because we have clothing drives to care for the community. So, really, the room that we’re going to hold it in and what we are all about is just to do what Jesus does.” Townsend said.

The Director of Pharmacy at Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent Hospital says this is one of many ways they plan to increase vaccine access.

“One of the ways we’re doing that is planning rural clinics and teaming up with churches or other organizations in more rural areas to bring the vaccine closer to where folks live.” said Stephen Henderson.

The clinic at First Presbyterian Church in North East is from Monday, May 3rd from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You can register on AHN.org as well as through AHN MyChart.

You can also call 814-CONNECT.