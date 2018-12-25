North East First Responders hold first Secret Santa event

Santa delivers presents tonight to children in need in North East not by sleigh but by fire truck.

Members of the North East Police Department and the Crescent Hose Fire Company joined up for their first ever Secret Santa event. Officers collected letters to Santa from students at the area’s elementary school and with the help of the community, worked to make the children’s Christmas wishes come true.

“It’s special for us because this program is developed by us and it focused on our citizens. It’s nice because the adults of our town can give back to the children of our town,” said patrolman Chris Best.

The first responders were able to give gifts to twelve kids in need.

