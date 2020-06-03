North East High School displays graduation video at Sunset Drive-In

One area high school is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from having a graduation ceremony.

Over the past two weeks, North East High School officials have pre-recorded every senior walking across the stage and giving a speech.

They put the 120- minute video together, and seniors watched it Tuesday night at the Sunset Drive-In in Waterford.

“It’s not just this year. 13 years they have been working so hard in the North East School District and all those end of the year activities…prom, the banquet, trips, that was taken from them. We wanted to make sure that we honored our class of 2020 the best way we could.” said William Renne, Principal of North East High School