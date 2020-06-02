North East High School hosts drive-by retirement celebration

A faculty retirement celebration took place on Monday afternoon.

Every year North East holds a celebration for faculty who are retiring that year, and this year the gathering was held over on Harbor Ridge Trail for Kristin Fry who is a retiring math teacher.

Faculty from the high school drove by while honking their horns and dropping off gifts.

Fry’s friends and colleagues say that they feel it is important for someone to celebrate 35 years of teaching.

“This woman has given so many hours to teaching math, tutoring math, singing and dancing, putting her skills together to help put on productions,” said Cindy Carlson, a teacher from North East High School.

Carlson added that though this celebration was not what she was expecting, she was certainly glad that the faculty was able to come together.