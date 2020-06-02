North East High School modifies graduation at Sunset Drive-In

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, many graduation ceremonies have been canceled or modified. North East High School Seniors celebrated graduation at Sunset Drive-In this evening.

Students and parents will gather at the drive in at 9:00 p.m. for a screening of a graduation video that was filmed prior to the event.

No more than 150 cars will be admitted to the drive-in.

Local fire and police departments will escort some graduates from the school to the Sunset Drive-In.

The North East School District Superintendent said that she is glad the school was able to do something for their seniors.

“Everybody worked very hard to ensure that the class of 2020 has the best graduation that we can provide during these circumstances. I believe the video is going to be incredible,” said Michele Hartzell, Superintendent.

The superintendent added that this is all an effort to keep students and families safe while celebrating the students four years of hard work.