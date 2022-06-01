It’s the end of the school year and seniors at North East High School carried on an annual tradition that usually turns some heads and gets some laughs.

To commemorate their last full day of school, many seniors at North East High School drove anything but their cars to school. This is something that they have been doing for decades.

Many “Grape Pickers” arrived in style on their favorite tractor, toy tractor, ATV, dirt bike, or side by side, but the grape harvester was probably the most impressive considering it takes some serious skill to drive.

Some chose to park their tractors in the parking lot, while others appropriately parked next to the vineyard.